Positive Hack Days Fest

To make a donation, click the Donate button.

Important. We will not be able to automatically send a confirmation of your donation to the phdays.com website.

You need to send the payment confirmation (receipt) to the organizers at phdays@codepulse.ru.

We will verify the receipt of your donation within 5 business days, after which your ticket will appear on your account page at the PHDays Fest website.

Be sure to read the section on how to get a ticket with a non-Russian bank card.