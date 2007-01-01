Charity foundation Podari Zhizn helps children, teenagers, and young adults up to the age of 25 suffering from various forms of cancer, serious blood disorders, and some other life-threatening diseases to receive the best medical care and professional help available today.

The charity Podari Zhizn was founded on November 26, 2006, by Russian movie and theatre actresses Dina Korzun and Chulpan Khamatova. We are located in Moscow and don't have any branches in other Russian regions. Podari Zhizn has two sister charities: Gift of Life in the UK and Podari.Life in the US.

We want every Russian child and young adult up to 25 y.o. suffering from cancer, a severe blood disorder, or any other life-threatening disease to be able to receive the best medical care and the most professional help available today.

All of our programs and projects share one purpose: to protect the best interest of a child and his/her right to receive timely medical assistance. Our foundation is supported by private donations and contributions from private companies and not government grants or subsidies.

Our tasks