The charity Podari Zhizn was founded on November 26, 2006, by Russian movie and theatre actresses Dina Korzun and Chulpan Khamatova. We are located in Moscow and don't have any branches in other Russian regions. Podari Zhizn has two sister charities: Gift of Life in the UK and Podari.Life in the US.
We want every Russian child and young adult up to 25 y.o. suffering from cancer, a severe blood disorder, or any other life-threatening disease to be able to receive the best medical care and the most professional help available today.
All of our programs and projects share one purpose: to protect the best interest of a child and his/her right to receive timely medical assistance. Our foundation is supported by private donations and contributions from private companies and not government grants or subsidies.
Our tasks
To raise money for the treatment and rehabilitation of children with cancer and serious blood diseases;
To help the oncology and hematology hospitals that treat children and young adults;
To raise public awareness about problems faced by seriously ill children;
To promote the voluntary blood donation movement;
To provide social and psychological aid to ill children;
To develop the work of volunteer groups at medical centers specializing in pediatric onco-hematology.
66 000 children
Over 66,000 children received our help since the charity was founded in 2006
The majority of childhood cancer patients can recover from their illness. According to some experts, over 80% of childhood cancer patients in Russia become long-term survivors. However, this would not be possible without public donations. Russia is no exception. Our foundation takes care of about one thousand children and young adults treated in ten hospitals and medical centers in Moscow and its suburbs. We are also responsible for kids from 40 regional clinics.
Cofounders
Chulpan Khamatova
Actress, cofounder of Podari Zhizn foundation
Dina Korzun
Actress, cofounder of Podari Zhizn
