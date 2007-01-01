For corporations
Your company can support Podari Zhizn in two ways:
by transferring a charitable contribution directly to our bank account or by signing a donation agreement. No matter how you choose to help, we will provide a detailed expense report outlining your donation's impact.
All financial transactions inside Russia must be conducted in Rubles
International money transfers are accepted in Euro and US Dollars
Donations to our Fund are tax-deductible for companies registered and based in Russia. The deduction must not exceed 1% of your adjusted gross income.
Our projects
Recurring donations enable us to plan and deliver our programme work in a timely way.
Documents
Other ways to support
Social marketing
If you’d like to donate proceeds from the sales of your goods or services, we can work together to create an initiative that suits your brand or business and aligns with the Foundation ethos. We can lend our name and logo to agreed partnerships.
The International Paper campaign “Helping kids is a big deal” raised 19 million rubles in 2014, and 15 million rubles in 2018. During the campaign, one ruble from each pack of SvetoCopy office paper sold was donated to Podari Zhizn.
"Give the gift of life"
We run a campaign “Give the gift of life” as an alternative to corporate gifting. Any business can take part by donating a portion or all of their corporate gift budget to support medical treatment of children in our care.
In return your clients, business partners and employees will receive a greeting card drawn by children we help and a story telling how this donation saved lives.
Help us via global fundraising platforms
We are registered on international platforms which create lasting change, engage millions of people and communities in doing good through corporate giving, volunteering and grant making programmes, build meaningful connections between companies and nonprofits to maximise social impact.
Benevity, YourCause, UK Online Giving Foundation, Charities Aid Foundation — these platforms facilitate efficient channels for charitable giving. So, every donation helps saving children from cancer.
Please contact us if you have any questions!
Ekaterina Bulgakova,
corporate fundraising manager
bekaterina@podari-zhizn.ru