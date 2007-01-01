For corporations

Corporate donations allow our charity launch and complete crucially important projects, making our efforts much more productive.

Your company can support Podari Zhizn in two ways:

by transferring a charitable contribution directly to our bank account or by signing a donation agreement. No matter how you choose to help, we will provide a detailed expense report outlining your donation's impact.

All financial transactions inside Russia must be conducted in Rubles

International money transfers are accepted in Euro and US Dollars

Donations to our Fund are tax-deductible for companies registered and based in Russia. The deduction must not exceed 1% of your adjusted gross income.