charity foundation

We are here so that every child with cancer in Russia can receive the best medical treatment available.
  • We Pay Medical Bills
  • We help hospitals and clinics
  • We help families
  • We promote volunteer work
  • We promote blood donations
The foundation pays for the treatment and rehabilitation of children and young adults (ages 18-25) with oncological, hematological, and other challenging conditions and illnesses.

Our foundation assists medical centers with equipment and medication purchases. We also help doctors and support medical research projects.

Podari Zhizn provides social and legal assistance and psychological support for families with sick children. The foundation also provides families with accommodations in Moscow and covers the transportation expenses.

Our foundation supervises and supports volunteer groups in various hospitals and clinics. We also welcome help from new volunteers with professional skills.

Podari Zhizn helps to provide clinics and hospitals with blood donations. For kids in critical condition, blood transfusions can be lifesaving. We organize blood drives and rely on the most responsible and openhearted donors ready to give blood without any compensation.

What we have done in 2022

1 454 085 812 ₽

spent on the treatment

970

companies provided financial assistance

7 285

young patients received support

Please contact us via email
  • Post address:13 Dovatora Street 2A
  • Phone:+7 495 995 31 05
  • Email:info@podari-zhizn.ru
