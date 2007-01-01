In addition to providing medical support, Podari Zhizn also provides social support to patient families.

That is how much we spent on our social projects in 2021

Families are confronted with numerous new problems when their child has a long and difficult illness and these problems require help to find suitable and useful solutions.

Patients who have come from distant regions of Russia to Moscow for treatment need some place to live in between visits to the hospitals and this means renting accommodations. Among those who come for treatment there is a number of orphans or children without families who require round-the-clock care during their severe illness and this means that a caregiver needs to be hired.

Not all hospitals and clinics that provide care for children will feed the parents of these patients free of charge and the Fund pays for their meals. Children and parents might be scared or under a lot of pressure and they might require the help of a psychologist. Sometimes these families might require help in purchasing groceries and personal hygiene products or simply need financial assistance for living. For these reasons Podari Zhisn has a specific department dealing with these issues: social assistance.

A large part of the expenses for social assistance (rental payments for accommodations, hiring care givers, consultations with psychologists, transportation costs, etc.) are assigned to our subsidiary fund “New Life (Novaya Zhizn)” which was created specifically for dealing with social projects and is financed by Podari Zhizn.