Volunterism

Volunteers of the fund Podari Zhizn are people who donate their time to help those whom we sponsor.

They help the children in hospitals keep up with school work, they support their parents, in some cases they provide professional help and they fulfil daily tasks. In order to reach maximum effectiveness in their work and to resolve organizational issues the Fund has special Volunteer Coordinators. Their work is full-time which is why these coordinators are employed by the Fund and are salaried employees. In addition to paying their salaries there are other expenses required by the volunteer program such as purchasing party and activity supplies, transportation, etc.

During the COVID-19 pandemic the volunteer activities have not been halted but have been slightly altered to accommodate safety and regulations.