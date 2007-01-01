Several categories of patients receive individualized aid. There are different types of individualized aid. For outpatient aid, the Fund purchases medicines, medical supplies and сovers costs for diagnostic testing.

Sometimes the costs of medical treatments need to be covered, for example if a child has come from another country and can’t be treated free of charge in Russia, if a patient requires continuing treatment in a children’s hospital yet they are no longer legally considered a minor. There are other individual cases as well.

One particular form of individualized aid is palliative care. If a child or an adult is released from the hospital because nothing more can be done in terms of treatment then their care is transferred to specialists from a palliative care program called, “Quality of Life”. If a patient won’t benefit from any more treatments it does not mean that it is impossible to help the patient. These patients receive everything necessary, from medicines to consultations with specialists, and their families don’t feel ignored during these difficult times.

The expenses for individual aid are not the largest for Podari Zhizn but they are very important: after all, there are hundreds of needy children and young adults and each case requires individual consideration.