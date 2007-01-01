The blood transfusions from blood donors is a necessary part of therapy for the majority of severe hematological and oncological diseases.

For this reason, support of volunteer blood drives is one of the most important areas that our Fund has been actively involved in from day one of our existence.

Coordinators from our donor information center are in constant contact with donors and doctors. They find out first which patients in which of our many clinics need immediate transfusions and they organize and coordinate a donor search. They answer questions for those who are considering becoming donors for the first time. They communicate with the doctors in charge of blood transfusions and in addition to this they also organize mobile blood drives during which donors can give blood at their places of work or study.

The main expenses associated with the donations projects are the salaries for the full-time donor coordinators. Additionally, the Fund pays for the production and the distribution of informative materials and souvenir trinkets for donors and those considering becoming donors.