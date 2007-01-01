Helping children in hospitals and clinics is the main project that the Podari Zhizn fund actively engages in. This means help for those children and young adults who are in treatment in any of the clinics that we support.

Support our projects

1354M Roubles That is how much we spent on our project "Help for Children in Hospitals" in 2021

A principle part of this project is the possibility for supporting individual patients as well as solving systemic tasks for supporting the clinic and its departments. Children’s oncology is a very expensive aria of medicine and far from the optimal amount of treatments are covered by the government. Charity is required.

Work is being done in many areas such as: providing medications; both those that are approved for use in Russia as well as those that are not and the provision of specific prescribed dietary requirements;

purchasing single-use medical supplies and supplies for surgical operations;

paying for diagnostic studies and purchasing laboratory chemicals;

paying for large expenses connected with bone marrow transplants such as searching and preparing for a suitable donor and graft processing technology for the transplant recipient;

purchasing diagnostic and treatment equipment that clinics do not have government financing to pay for;

paying premiums to medical personnel salaries;

paying for additional training to increase doctor qualifications.