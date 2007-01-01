Rehabilitation project

One of the projects that Podari Zhizn spearheads is psychological and social rehabilitation for children after their oncological illnesses.

In Russia there are many thousands of children who are recuperating from their illnesses and their number grows with each year. The problem of the quality of life however remains. Having a difficult illness is a major experience in and of itself but also means insecurities, fears and physical limitations when moving forward. In order to help a child adapt to “regular life” rehabilitation is necessary.

Wards of the Fund Podari Zhizn participate in various rehabilitation programs. These programs include support for active family vacations, participating in the operations of international sports camps such as sailing camps or interacting with horses. Additionally, there are continual programs for academic rehabilitation which are designed to enable children to continue their schooling and gain new knowledge even while they are in hospitals and undergoing treatments.

There are many volunteers that participate in rehabilitation programs which are organized and led by the project coordinators who are employed by the Fund and who help create and organize all of the programs. Other than paying their salaries there are also expenses that vary depending upon the specific program but can include accommodation and meals for program participants, the purchasing and transporting of equipment and transportation expenses.

During the pandemic of the Corona Virus almost all external programs for rehabilitation were halted. The academic rehabilitation programs continued and some new online projects were created to solve several concrete issues that arose as a result of quarantine.